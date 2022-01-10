January 10, 2022
Boxing News

Fight Week

We originally had two major fights on tap for Saturday.

ESPN+ was planning to stream the heavyweight showdown between world-rated contenders Tony Yoka and Martin Bakole, however that bout was postponed due to COVID restrictions in Paris, France.

COVID also played a role for Top Rank’s ESPN card from the Turning Stone Resort in Verona, New York. WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr. (27-3, 21 KOs) was slated to defend against Callum Johnson, however Johnson was knocked out by COVID. Happily, Top Rank managed to find a replacement in WBO #15 Steve Geffrard (18-2, 12 KOs), who was training for a fight card Saturday night in Delray Beach, Florida.

Frazer Clarke set for pro debut
Interview: Mauricio Sulaiman

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Tony needs to step on the gas a bit. This 2 fights a year deal isn’t getting him anywhere that quick

    Reply
    • >