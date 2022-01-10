We originally had two major fights on tap for Saturday.

ESPN+ was planning to stream the heavyweight showdown between world-rated contenders Tony Yoka and Martin Bakole, however that bout was postponed due to COVID restrictions in Paris, France.

COVID also played a role for Top Rank’s ESPN card from the Turning Stone Resort in Verona, New York. WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr. (27-3, 21 KOs) was slated to defend against Callum Johnson, however Johnson was knocked out by COVID. Happily, Top Rank managed to find a replacement in WBO #15 Steve Geffrard (18-2, 12 KOs), who was training for a fight card Saturday night in Delray Beach, Florida.