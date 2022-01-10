January 10, 2022
Boxing News

Frazer Clarke set for pro debut

Olympic heavyweight hero Frazer Clarke, who captained Team GB at the 2020 Olympic Games and won a bronze medal for Great Britain, will make his highly anticipated professional debut at the BOXXER: KHAN vs BROOK event taking place Saturday, February 19 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Clarke signed an exclusive long-term promotional agreement with BOXXER and Sky Sports soon after announcing his decision to turn professional. Anthony Joshua – Clarke’s former sparring partner at Team GB – will play a key role in guiding Clarke’s career having signed him to Joshua’s 258 MGT management label.

