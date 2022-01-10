Two-time middleweight world champion Daniel Jacobs (37-3, 30 KOs) will collide with Britain’s word rated super middleweight contender John Ryder (30-5, 17 KOs) at the famous Alexandra Palace in London on February 12, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia).

Daniel Jacobs: “I’m super excited to be returning to the ring. It has always been a dream of mine to fight in London as a professional, and I’m looking forward to fighting in front of a great crowd. I’m putting my best foot forward on February 12.”

John Ryder: “This is the fight I need to really bring the best out in me. Jacobs is a great fighter but he has had his time and now it’s my time to shine! My dreams are at stake on February 12 and destiny awaits. It’s time to get right back to where I need to be.”