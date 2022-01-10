Two-time middleweight world champion Daniel Jacobs (37-3, 30 KOs) will collide with Britain’s word rated super middleweight contender John Ryder (30-5, 17 KOs) at the famous Alexandra Palace in London on February 12, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia).
Daniel Jacobs: “I’m super excited to be returning to the ring. It has always been a dream of mine to fight in London as a professional, and I’m looking forward to fighting in front of a great crowd. I’m putting my best foot forward on February 12.”
John Ryder: “This is the fight I need to really bring the best out in me. Jacobs is a great fighter but he has had his time and now it’s my time to shine! My dreams are at stake on February 12 and destiny awaits. It’s time to get right back to where I need to be.”
Jacobs is a man who has defeated many obstacles in life. Aside from beating cancer, Jacobs became a prize fighter with hard work and seeing a future within himself. One thing for sure, when Jacobs comes to fight, he comes prepared and willing to take it to the hardest edge. I have confidence we will see Jacobs rise to the occasion in this fight as well.
Go Danny Jacobs, go…………
Not a decent name can be found on Ryder’s wins, but he is a good boxer, good enough to complicate the night for Jacob, same as he did to Callum Smith no long ago. Good matchup to taste the waters at 168, hope Jacob wins to see him against Plant or Benavidez