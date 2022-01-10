January 10, 2022
Boxing News

Ramirez-Pedraza postponed to March 4

Top Rank has announced that the February 5 clash between super lightweights Jose Ramirez and Jose Pedraza is being moved to March 4 after Pedraza fell ill with flulike symptoms that turned out to be COVID-19. The Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, will still be the venue.

Ramirez-Pedraza was facing stiff competition on the original February 5 date, going up against the Thurman-Barrios PPV and a world title twinbill on DAZN.

