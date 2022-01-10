WBA and WBC franchise super flyweight champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (42-3 28 KOs) and former champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (50-3 41 KOs) will meet in their mouth-watering trilogy fight on DAZN at the Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, California.
Chocolatito won their first fight by unanimous decision in 2012 at light flyweight. Estrada edged out Chocolatito via split decision last March. This time Estrada plans to leave no doubt.
“This is it this is for all the marbles and to see once and for all who is the best at 115lbs since we are 1-1 in our first two fights,” said Estrada. “We’ve had a couple of date changes, but I’ve made sure to stay active in the gym including during the holidays because I know the importance of this trilogy.
“The first two fights were very close and controversial which is why I will make sure I show up as ready as possible and I hope that Gonzalez does too, so that this time we leave no doubt as to who the best man is, and I can’t wait to show everybody that I am the better fighter. The first two were wars and this one will be no different which is why people shouldn’t miss it, it will be another guaranteed war.”
Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now.
At least DAZN has not started making their subscribers purchase ppv on top of the subscription fees. You can buy an individual fight if you do not subscribe but all fights are included in the monthly subscription so far
Gonzalez won the first fight with not much controversy, just very close, but the second one was a robbery in Estrada’s favor. This time I hope a KO happens, to close the rivalry between these two little giants. Gonzalez has been closer to achieve it in both fights
Looking forward this fight.
Gary just wondering if you were able to find any of those obscure Boxtv ppv from last weekend on the stick?
I think it was some new boxing company that was $19.95
the second fight was the best fight I have seen in a long long time, just non stop action. Hope this one can live up to that, if so then the fans are in for another treat