WBA and WBC franchise super flyweight champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (42-3 28 KOs) and former champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (50-3 41 KOs) will meet in their mouth-watering trilogy fight on DAZN at the Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, California.

Chocolatito won their first fight by unanimous decision in 2012 at light flyweight. Estrada edged out Chocolatito via split decision last March. This time Estrada plans to leave no doubt.

“This is it this is for all the marbles and to see once and for all who is the best at 115lbs since we are 1-1 in our first two fights,” said Estrada. “We’ve had a couple of date changes, but I’ve made sure to stay active in the gym including during the holidays because I know the importance of this trilogy.

“The first two fights were very close and controversial which is why I will make sure I show up as ready as possible and I hope that Gonzalez does too, so that this time we leave no doubt as to who the best man is, and I can’t wait to show everybody that I am the better fighter. The first two were wars and this one will be no different which is why people shouldn’t miss it, it will be another guaranteed war.”

Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now.