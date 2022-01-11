Floyd Mayweather is reportedly close to finalizing a fight with YouTuber “Money Kicks” a.k.a. Rashed Belhasa in an eight-rounder on the helipad at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Hotel in Dubai on a date to be determined in February. Terms such as “real fight” are being thrown around.

Still no opponent for WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan on January 29 in Warren, Ohio. WBA #1 rated Daniel Dubois is calling out Bryan, but with less than three weeks to go unbeaten Jonathan Guidry (17-0-2, 10 KOs), recently installed at WBA #13, could be getting the title shot.

Heavyweight Mahmoud Charr, who had been mandated to face Bryan, is no longer listed as “champion in recess” in the WBA rankings.

The Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Williams card in Cardiff, Wales was pushed back a week to February 5 due to covid restrictions. The bout will be a $29.99 afternoon PPV in the United States. By the way, Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin gets top billing in the U.S. advertising for that card.

Still no PPV price for the February 5 Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios pay-per-view telecast. Tank-Cruz was $74.99, so if Thurman-Barrios follows suit, fight fans can enjoy more than $100 of pay-per-view action plus a DAZN card on the same day.