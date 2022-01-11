The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame, which began in 2009 and has become one of the leading Halls of Fame in the world, made the official announcement of the Class of 2022 over the weekend at the SJC Boxing Gym in Fort Myers, Florida. There were 47 Hall of Famers in attendance along with legendary promoter and best-selling author J Russell Peltz.
Induction Weekend will be at the Marriott St. Petersburg/Clearwater June 17, 18, 19, 2022.
FIGHTERS
Al “Ice” Cole, Fres Oquendo, David Tua, Shannon Briggs, Keith Mullings Sr.*, David Armstrong, Randall Bailey, Cory Spinks
TRAINERS
Gus Curren, Tito Tiburon Ocasio, Armando Wiz Fernandez
PROMOTERS
Richard Dobal
MEDIA
Claudia Trejos
PARTICIPANTS
Phil Alessi Jr., Richard Fabian, Jerry Reyes, Joey Orduna, Steve Harris
OFFICIALS/COMMISSION
Dennis DeBon, Dr. Ramon Garcia-Septien
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Chris Young, Vernon “Rusty” Ansell, Russell Ansell
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Tim Shipman
*Deceased
19 Living 1 deceased + 4 special awards
Randall Bailey was always a dangerous fighter no matter who he faced in the ring. Bailey’s powerful counter punching made him a threat to any opponent who got lazy even when they were beating him in the ring.
David Tua’s KO of John Ruiz still has that “awe” effect when one still watches the replay on YouTube. Great memories!