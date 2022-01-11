The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame, which began in 2009 and has become one of the leading Halls of Fame in the world, made the official announcement of the Class of 2022 over the weekend at the SJC Boxing Gym in Fort Myers, Florida. There were 47 Hall of Famers in attendance along with legendary promoter and best-selling author J Russell Peltz.

Induction Weekend will be at the Marriott St. Petersburg/Clearwater June 17, 18, 19, 2022.

FIGHTERS

Al “Ice” Cole, Fres Oquendo, David Tua, Shannon Briggs, Keith Mullings Sr.*, David Armstrong, Randall Bailey, Cory Spinks

TRAINERS

Gus Curren, Tito Tiburon Ocasio, Armando Wiz Fernandez

PROMOTERS

Richard Dobal

MEDIA

Claudia Trejos

PARTICIPANTS

Phil Alessi Jr., Richard Fabian, Jerry Reyes, Joey Orduna, Steve Harris

OFFICIALS/COMMISSION

Dennis DeBon, Dr. Ramon Garcia-Septien

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Chris Young, Vernon “Rusty” Ansell, Russell Ansell

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Tim Shipman

*Deceased

19 Living 1 deceased + 4 special awards