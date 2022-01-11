January 11, 2022
FBHOF announces 2022 inductees

The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame, which began in 2009 and has become one of the leading Halls of Fame in the world, made the official announcement of the Class of 2022 over the weekend at the SJC Boxing Gym in Fort Myers, Florida. There were 47 Hall of Famers in attendance along with legendary promoter and best-selling author J Russell Peltz.

Induction Weekend will be at the Marriott St. Petersburg/Clearwater June 17, 18, 19, 2022.

FIGHTERS
Al “Ice” Cole, Fres Oquendo, David Tua, Shannon Briggs, Keith Mullings Sr.*, David Armstrong, Randall Bailey, Cory Spinks

TRAINERS
Gus Curren, Tito Tiburon Ocasio, Armando Wiz Fernandez

PROMOTERS
Richard Dobal

MEDIA
Claudia Trejos

PARTICIPANTS
Phil Alessi Jr., Richard Fabian, Jerry Reyes, Joey Orduna, Steve Harris

OFFICIALS/COMMISSION
Dennis DeBon, Dr. Ramon Garcia-Septien

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Chris Young, Vernon “Rusty” Ansell, Russell Ansell

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Tim Shipman

*Deceased
19 Living 1 deceased + 4 special awards

Joe Joyce to return in April
  • Randall Bailey was always a dangerous fighter no matter who he faced in the ring. Bailey’s powerful counter punching made him a threat to any opponent who got lazy even when they were beating him in the ring.
    David Tua’s KO of John Ruiz still has that “awe” effect when one still watches the replay on YouTube. Great memories!

