January 11, 2022
Boxing News

Joe Joyce to return in April

Heavyweight Joe Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs) has been told he will be able start punching in six weeks following a wrist injury that ruled him out of an early 2022 date. The Juggernaut was scheduled for February action with the intention of beefing up his resume and topping up his experience ahead of a potential world heavyweight title tilt later this year. The 36-year-old is #1 ranked by the World Boxing Organisation and is next in line to face the winner of the forthcoming Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua rematch, which looks likely to take place in May.

Promoter Frank Warren has indicated a preference for April when it comes to Joyce’s return to action.

FBHOF announces 2022 inductees

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >