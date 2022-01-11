Heavyweight Joe Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs) has been told he will be able start punching in six weeks following a wrist injury that ruled him out of an early 2022 date. The Juggernaut was scheduled for February action with the intention of beefing up his resume and topping up his experience ahead of a potential world heavyweight title tilt later this year. The 36-year-old is #1 ranked by the World Boxing Organisation and is next in line to face the winner of the forthcoming Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua rematch, which looks likely to take place in May.

Promoter Frank Warren has indicated a preference for April when it comes to Joyce’s return to action.