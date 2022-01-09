Ayala crushes Andino in two Super welterweight Cristian “Azteca” Ayala (7-1-1, 3 KOs) destroyed Nicolás “El Elegante” Andino (16-3-1, 2 KOs) by a resounding knockout in the second round on Saturday night at the Palacio de Los Deportes in Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ayala dropped Andino in round one and finished the job in round two to claim the WBA Fedelatin belt. WBC extends Fury-Whyte negotiation period Newton tops Hernandez, remains unbeaten

