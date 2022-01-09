Newton tops Hernandez, remains unbeaten Undefeated bantamweight Lawrence “Big Time” Newton (15-0, 7 KOs) won a hard-fought ten round unanimous decision over on Mario Hernandez (10-2-1, 3 KOs) on Saturday night at the Tennis Center in Delray Beach, Florida. Scores were 96-94, 96-94, 98-92. Trevor Bryan added to Jan 29 DKP card

