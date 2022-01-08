WBA regular heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (21-0, 15 KOs) will be featured in a co-main event special attraction on Hall of Fame promoter Don King’s January 29 card at the W.D. Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio. Bryan’s opponent is TBA.
The previously announced main event will pit WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Junior Makabu (28-2, 25 KOs) against the number one challenger Thabiso Mchunu (23-5, 13 KOs). The winner is hopeful of the opportunity to fight Canelo Alvarez.
The two championship fights will showcase the NABA cruiserweight title as Johnnie Langston (9-3, 3 KOs) squares off against Nick Kisner (22-5-1, 6 KOs), and the NABA middleweight title will be up for grabs between Michael Moore (18-3, 8 KOs) and Anthony Lenk (17-7, 7 KOs).
Tickets are priced at $550, $350, $250, $175 and $80. No broadcast details as of yet.
I love how Don King’s “title” cards just seem to pop up over night. This is a fight supposedly for the world heavyweight title, 3 weeks away, with the champion’s opponent TBA…sounds legit to me!
$550…. wow. Just wow!
I heard that Trevor Bryan might be fighting a guy named Jonathan Guidry who is 17-0-2 with 10ko’s and the combined record of his opponents is 108-118-8.
Embarrassing. I was just playing around the other day and listed my top 20 heavies in a list and Trevor Bryan wasn’t even in my top 20. Yet he holds a (not the, but a) WBA belt. If that doesnt show what a sham the WBA is, nothing will.
Remembering the times when there was one heavyweight champion and every sports fan knew who he was. Today most sports fans wouldn’t know who any of the “champions” are.
Such a total joke LOL
Worse then WWE !
We need the grim reaper to take Don King from us. It will benefit the greater good.