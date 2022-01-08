WBA regular heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (21-0, 15 KOs) will be featured in a co-main event special attraction on Hall of Fame promoter Don King’s January 29 card at the W.D. Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio. Bryan’s opponent is TBA.

The previously announced main event will pit WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Junior Makabu (28-2, 25 KOs) against the number one challenger Thabiso Mchunu (23-5, 13 KOs). The winner is hopeful of the opportunity to fight Canelo Alvarez.

The two championship fights will showcase the NABA cruiserweight title as Johnnie Langston (9-3, 3 KOs) squares off against Nick Kisner (22-5-1, 6 KOs), and the NABA middleweight title will be up for grabs between Michael Moore (18-3, 8 KOs) and Anthony Lenk (17-7, 7 KOs).

Tickets are priced at $550, $350, $250, $175 and $80. No broadcast details as of yet.