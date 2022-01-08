January 7, 2022
Boxing Results

Nuñez stops Arrieta, Eranosyan wins again

In a clash between unbeaten super featherweights, Luis Nuñez (16-0, 12 KOs) scored a tenth round TKO against Carlos Arrieta (14-1, 8 KOs) on Friday night at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. Nuñez looked headed to a decision win when he staggered Arrieta in round ten and got a referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:41.

In a clash between unbeaten lightweights, all-action Otar Eranosyan (11-0, 6 KOs) scored a one-sided eight round unanimous decision over Starling Castillo (16-1, 12 KOs. Eranosyan dropped Castillo twice in round one, but the bout went the full eight. Scores were 80-70, 80-70, 79-71.

In a clash between unbeaten super featherweights, William Foster III (14-0, 9 KOs) edged Edwin De Los Santos (13-1, 12 KOs) by split decision. Scores were 77-74, 77-74 for Foster, 77-74 for De Los Santos.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Ali Izmailov (7-0, 5 KOs) stopped Israel Duffus (20-8, 17 KOs) in round four.

Welterweight Shinard Bunch (17-1-1, 15 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Shyngyskhan Tazhibay (9-1, 2 KOs). Scores were 80-71, 80-72, 80-72.

  • The Dominican Republic churns out a steady stream of undefeated, hard punching prospects constantly. Maybe 1/8-10 of them actually have something. I was wrong about Castillo, I thought he was the goods.

    I think Shinard Bunch is going to be really good, he’s only 22 now.

