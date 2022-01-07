January 7, 2022
Boxing News

New Joe Smith Jr. opponent named

WBO light heavyweight world champion Joe Smith Jr will make his first title defense against an unlikely contender. With original foe Callum Johnson testing positive for COVID-19, Smith will now face Steve Geffrard on January 15 at Turning Stone Resort Casino and LIVE on ESPN. Geffrard (18-2, 12 KOs), a 31-year-old native of Miami, Florida, has won 18 straight fights since starting his career 0-2. He had a fight scheduled for January 8 but jumped at the chance to fight Smith on eight days’ notice.

In the 10-round co-feature, featherweight contender Abraham Nova (20-0, 14 KOs), who was originally slated to fight Jose Enrique Vivas, will fight William “El Gago” Encarnacion (19-1, 15 KOs) after Vivas dropped out with an injury.

Two PPV boxing streams this weekend

Top Boxing News

  • That’s a pretty good late replacement actually. He beat whatever was left of Denis Grachev in his last fight, won 18 in a row and had a pretty good amateur career. Beat Jordan Shimmel, Andrew Tabiti, Thomas Williams Jr. and Hasim Rahman Jr.

