WBO light heavyweight world champion Joe Smith Jr will make his first title defense against an unlikely contender. With original foe Callum Johnson testing positive for COVID-19, Smith will now face Steve Geffrard on January 15 at Turning Stone Resort Casino and LIVE on ESPN. Geffrard (18-2, 12 KOs), a 31-year-old native of Miami, Florida, has won 18 straight fights since starting his career 0-2. He had a fight scheduled for January 8 but jumped at the chance to fight Smith on eight days’ notice.

In the 10-round co-feature, featherweight contender Abraham Nova (20-0, 14 KOs), who was originally slated to fight Jose Enrique Vivas, will fight William “El Gago” Encarnacion (19-1, 15 KOs) after Vivas dropped out with an injury.