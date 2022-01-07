Other than ShoBox, there’s not much happening in boxing this weekend. However, there is still hope for boxing junkies needing their weekend fix. BXNGTV.com will kick off the new year with back-to-back $19.99 boxing PPVs.

Tonight in New Orleans, undefeated light heavyweight Sean Hemphill (13-0, 8 KOs) fights in front of his hometown fans when he takes on Jayson Minda (14-5-1, 8 KOs) in the eight-round main event. Also seeing action will be Jeremy Hill (15-2, 10 KOs) taking on Jonathan Perez (38-29, 30 KOs) in a six-round lightweight contest. Seven fights in all.

Saturday night in Delray Beach, Florida, undefeated bantamweight Lawrence Newton (14-0, 7 KOs) headlines an eight-bout card when he takes on Mario Hernandez (10-2-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-round fight. Also seeing action will be undefeated fighters featherweight Dominique Francis (9-0, 6 KOs), heavyweight Fernely Feliz Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) middleweight Carlos Arredondo (1-0, 1 KO) and featherweight Cameron Pankey (3-0, 2 KOs).