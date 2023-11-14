Report/Photos: David Finger

The 61st annual WBC Convention continued for its second day on Monday with a lengthy, but throughly enjoyable, opening ceremony.

Although historically day two of the WBC Convention is one of the busier ones, with medical seminars and ratings committee meetings, this year the choice was made to go with fewer scheduled events.

It proved to be a wise decision as it allowed for what was one of the most memorable opening ceremonies in convention history.

The event kicked off with an incredible concert performed by the Bulbulcha Children’s Choir, which was conducted by Alibek Kabdurakhmanov, Director of the National Symphony Orchestra. The choir sang the National Anthem, which was followed by an introduction of a handful of local government officials including first vice president of the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation and the former President of the International Boxing Association (AIBA), Mr. Gafur Rakhimov. From there Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Archilbay Ramatov gave a speech welcoming the WBC and the attendees of the convention.

Following the introductions, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman (alongside former light-welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu) presented a WBC belt to Deputy Prime Minister Archilbay Ramatov.

After another performance by the Bulbulcha Children’s Choir, this time performing “We Are the World” WBC President Sulaiman honored former WBC Light Heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson, who appeared to have made an amazing recovery and was visibly emotional at the reception he received by the WBC Convention attendees.

From there, WBC Champion of Hope recipient Billy Dib was introduced, and a short video was presented on Dib and his fighting spirit. Dib had recently been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer called non-Hodgkins Lymphoma last year, and was advised that he had only six months to live when given the diagnosis.

But Dib would go on to win the biggest fight of his life and subsequently knocked cancer into remission. He commented on how WBC President Sulaiman reached out to him shortly after the diagnosis and told him he needed to come to this year’s convention so that he could receive a belt from the WBC, something that he was determined to make a reality as he fought cancer earlier this year.

Dib thanked Sulaiman for inviting him to the convention before closing out with an inspirational quote about his battle with cancer.

“Only spend time with people you value,” Dib told the attendees, “because time is something you’ll never get back.”

Also honored during the opening ceremony was a young boy from Cheyenne, Wyoming, Bridger Walker. Walker made national news two years ago when, at the age of six, he saved his younger sister from a vicious dog attack. Walker was injured by the dog, and had to undergo lengthily surgeries to repair the damage done by the German Shepard. But his bravery would lead to him being awarded the “Bravest Man on Earth” award by the WBC. Walker then helped hand out the “Bravest Woman on Earth Award” to Argentine boxer Dayana Sanchez, who was badly injured in a house fire. Sanchez, who represented Argentina in the 2020 Olympics, was visibly moved by the experience.

“This is what the WBC is all about,” Sulaiman added, “It is about inclusion. It’s about family. This is what the WBC and each one of you represent. Every single action that the WBC has done in sixty years, all the medical studies, millions of dollars, the clean boxing program, millions of dollars. Everything is only because of our champions and the promoters. Without promoters there is no boxing.”

Following this, Duane Ford took time to pay tribute to judge Hubert Minn, who passed away earlier this year. Minn was head of the WBC officials committee and the WBC played a video celebrating Minn’s life and legacy.

Former heavyweight contender and British boxing heavyweight champion Scott Welch spoke about an organization he founded called adaptive boxing (WBC Adaptive). It started as wheelchair boxing but has grown since then, with Welch discussion wheelchairs that have specifically been built to allow boxing. Welch advised it was his goal to introduce adaptive boxing to the Paralympics in the near future.

Closing out the ceremony, all the current and former world champions in attendance, including Evander Holyfield, Julio César Chávez, Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Zaragoza, Humberto González, and Roberto Duran among others, were invited to the stage where they were each presented a traditional Uzbek robe and turban.

Following the introduction ceremony, the WBC hosted a press conference featuring the local government officials, Sulaiman, WBC Cares head Jill Diamond, Billy Dib, Adonis Stevenson, and the legend himself Roberto Duran. Sulaiman reiterated how honored the WBC was to be in Tashkent, but he also reiterated his opposition to professional boxers fighting amateurs in the Olympics.

Unfortunately it was confirmed that Tyson Fury was not going to be able to attend this year’s convention as previously expected, but it was confirmed that Mike Tyson would be in Tashkent on Thursday.

Closing out the first day of the convention was the WBC dinner banquet, which took place at the legendary Osiyo Grand Restaurant in Tashkent. It was a red carpet affair featuring local dancers, singers, and the presentation of several awards. Included was the presentation of a special Julio César Chávez belt to the WBC fighter of the year. Chavez announced the winner of the belt, and the fighter of the year award: his countryman Saul Alvarez. Although Alvarez was unable to attend in person, he did call in and thank the WBC for the belt and the award.

