November 13, 2023
Boxing News

Kingry-Duarte undercard set

Golden Boy has announced the undercard for the return of super lightweights “King” Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) against Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs) taking place at Toyota Center in Houston on December 2 broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

The co-main event features Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) against Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs) for the WBA interim super lightweight title.

Unbeaten Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (15-0, 11 KOs) faces Ricardo “Explosivo” Torres (17-7-3, 12 KOs) in a 10-round fight.

NABO middleweight champion Shane Mosley Jr. (20-4, 11 KOs) faces Joshua Conley (17-5-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round fight.

Opening the DAZN card, light heavyweight Darius Fulghum (8-0, 8 KOs) will fight Pachino “Chino” Hill (8-4-1, 6 KOs).

* * *

Golden Boy Fight Night: Garcia vs. Duarte Prelims streamed on Golden Boy’s YouTube Channel will kick off the fight night. In a four-round super bantamweight fight, Waianae, Hawaii’s Asa “Ace” Stevens (5-0, 2 KOs) will go toe-to-toe with Dominque Griffin (5-5-2, 2 KOs) of Irving, Texas. Former Mexican Olympian and bantamweight prospect Gael “El Terror” Cabrera (2-0, 1 KO) of Sonora, Mexico, will make his return in a four-round fight against Las Vegas, Nevada’s Alejandro Dominguez (2-0, 1 KO). Opening fight night for his brother and stablemate, the undefeated Sean Garcia (5-0, 2 KOs) of Victorville, California will participate in a four-round fight against a soon to be announced opponent.

  • It’s not a HORRIBLE card. If I can catch it somewhere while eating wings and a few cold ones, I’m in. I’m imagining someone with the nickname of “The migraine” would be a tough style to crack. I’ll watch some footage on him to see how this fight will play out against Garcia.

    • Ok, watched film on Duarte. He will be caught with a mid-combo counter hook right on the button as he is leading in with his head. I’m saying 5th round too, Garcia.

  • So my budget only has room for one last PPV event in 2023….Soooo Benavidez-Andrade it is!!! Ryan makes enough money outside of boxing so I won’t be watching his fight!!

