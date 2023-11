Claggett-Madueno Weights from Montreal Steve Claggett 139.8 vs. Miguel Madueno 139.7

(NABF/NABO super lightweight titles) Steven Butler 161.9 vs. Ivan Alvarez 160.9

Fernando Galvan 178.6 vs. Iman Khataev 179.4

Jaime Lopez 173 vs. Mehmet Nadir Unal 175.5

Grzegorz Mardyla 168.6 vs. Wilkens Mathieu 169.5

Christian Lopez Lozano 160.9 vs. Moreno Fendero 163.6 Venue: Théâtre du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Promoter: Eye of the Tiger

TV: ESPN+ Kingry-Duarte undercard set Charlo: I'm back on my own terms Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.