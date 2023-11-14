Pound-for-pound star Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) and Dominican slugger Edwin De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) hosted their public workouts today ahead of their vacant WBC lightweight world title showdown this Thursday, Nov. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the world championship co-feature, Mexico’s Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) defends his WBO junior lightweight strap against Brazilian two-time world title challenger Robson Conceição (17-2, 8 KOs).

At Monday’s media workout, this is what the fighters had to say.

Shakur Stevenson

“I can’t wait. It’s going to be very exciting. You’ve got the tough Edwin De Los Santos, but I’m here to whoop his a**!”

“We can’t think about what comes after. I’m not worried about after. We’ve got a job to do Thursday night. I’m coming here to get my belt.”

“I think that Edwin is a good fighter. I think he’s more of a boxer than what he’s trying to act like. So, he’s going to try to move around. And I’m going to figure him out by the fourth round.”

Edwin De Los Santos

“We are not here to hesitate. We are here to fight. We accepted the fight, and we are going for it. I think at one point I was being underestimated. But now he has accepted the reality that he is going to have a very tough fight.”

“I feel very good because it is one of my dreams to be in Las Vegas and fight for a world title, which will happen this November 16.”

Emanuel Navarrete

“I’m happy to be here with all of you and because you are all joining me at this public workout. And well, it’s going to be one more fight. I’m going to defend my title at 130 pounds.”

“Obviously, we know who I am fighting. We know he is a real fighter. He is very strong and it will be difficult. But like always we are going to defend the title with the heart of a Mexican warrior.”

“Being in Las Vegas is a dream for many athletes, not just boxers. I think it’s the epicenter of the most important shows in the world. I think that being here for me is an honor, and I feel very grateful to be in front of all of you.”

Robson Conceição

“The day before what was going to be my last fight, I learned about this very good opportunity. I accepted it immediately. My team and I decided not to fight in order to better prepare for this fight on November 16th.”

“It’s a very important moment for my career to be in this huge event. There are many good athletes who are participating in this event. We have Shakur Stevenson. We have Emanuel Navarrete, whom I admire a lot. He is a great champion. But this is my third opportunity. In the Olympic Games, I was able to win on my third attempt. And I will do the same in this third chance at a world title.”