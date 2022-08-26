The WBC has confirmed that WBC, IBF and WBA bantamweight champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue (23-0, 20 KOs) will fight WBO bantamweight champion Paul Butler (34-2, 15 KOs) for all four titles on Tuesday, December 13 at a venue to be determined in Japan. Inoue will be an overwhelming favorite. The Inoue-Butler winner will be the first undisputed bantamweight champion in almost 50 years.

Like this: Like Loading...