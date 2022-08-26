The WBC has confirmed that WBC, IBF and WBA bantamweight champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue (23-0, 20 KOs) will fight WBO bantamweight champion Paul Butler (34-2, 15 KOs) for all four titles on Tuesday, December 13 at a venue to be determined in Japan. Inoue will be an overwhelming favorite. The Inoue-Butler winner will be the first undisputed bantamweight champion in almost 50 years.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
The light hitting Butler will be simply overwhelmed by the pound-for-pound best out there. All the belts and undisputed recognition in the division are more than enough motivation for the Monster.
Inoue crushes Butler.. just a matter of how quickly he gets to him.. inside 6 rounds. Fulton is gonna announce his move from 122 to 126 because he knows Inoue is moving up after he KOs Butler. Fulton is feather fisted and has no shot against the monster.
Full credit to Butler for saying he wanted the fight immediately when he became champion and taking it in Japan. I am sure he is being paid handsomely for it and he will give it his best shot. I would not surprised if Inoue wins this fight in the first 2-3 rounds.
We’ve spent a long time calling for unifications and undisputed champions, now it seems like we get them every few months or so.
Already feeling sorry for Butler.
More sorry for Casimero.
Here is hoping Butler makes it out alive
Inoue in 2!