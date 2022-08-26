Gassiev destroys Welch in one Former cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev (29-1, 22 KOs), now campaigning at heavyweight, blew away 42-year-old Carlouse Welch (21-3-1, 18 KOs) in the first round on Friday night at The Waterfront in Belgrade, Serbia. A lead right put Welsh down and out. Time was 1:20. Gassiev claimed the vacant Eurasian Boxing Parliament (EBP) heavyweight title. Pedraza-Commey Weights from Tulsa, Oklahoma WBC confirms Dec 13 Inoue-Butler clash Like this: Like Loading...

