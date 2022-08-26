Jose Pedraza 139.8 vs. Richard Commey 138.8

Jared Anderson 241.4 vs. Miljan Rovcanin 230.6

Richard Torrez Jr. 225.4 vs. Marco Antonio Canedo 215.8

Tiger Johnson 141.8 vs. Harry Gigliotti 140.6

Efe Ajagba 232.2 vs. Jozsef Darmos 239.2

Jeremiah Milton 245.6 vs. Nick Jones 217.2

Kelvin Davis 141 vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves 142.6

Frevian Gonzalez 135.8 vs. Gerardo Esquivel 135.6

Abdullah Mason 135.2 vs. Angel Rebollar 133.6

Dante Benjamin Jr. 174.2 vs. Leandro Silva 175

* The Haven Brady Jr.-Manuel Guzman fight was called off after Brady missed the 128-pound contract weight by three pounds.

Venue: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+