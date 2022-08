Weights from Pico Rivera, California Nathan Rodriguez 130.6 vs. Moises Flores 135

Alejandro Reyes 142.4 vs. Raymundo Rios Cardiel 141.8

Hongke Zeng 145.6 vs. Keith Carson 142.6

Raquel Miller 167.2 vs. Irais Hernandez 167

Daniel Cruz 142.8 vs. Antonio Wattell 147.6

Jacob Macalolooy 147 vs. Josue Zamora 144.4

Scott Alexander 218.6 vs. Jaime Solorio 233.4 Venue: Smith Park, Pico Rivera, California

Promoter: MarvNation Promotions

Pedraza-Commey Weights from Tulsa, Oklahoma

