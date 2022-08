Weights from Hamilton, Ontario Pedro Bernal 134.2 vs. George Payne 133.8

Jake Daoust 154 vs. John Mannu 153.4

Diana Tap 153.4 vs. Carolyn Redmond 153.4

Viktor Rangel 158.8 vs. Antonio Napolitano 158.6

JM Bianco 167.8 vs. Tommy Houle 160

Hector Hurtado 173 vs. Derek Kuchmey 175 Venue: Hamilton Convention Centre, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Promoter: Daniel Otter (Three Lions Promotions) Weights from Pico Rivera, California Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.