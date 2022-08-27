While the main event tonight on ESPN features super lightweights Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey, the undercard in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is stacked with three big name heavyweights plus a hot up-and-coming heavyweight prospect.

The co-main event on ESPN features the long-awaited return of unbeaten heavyweight terror Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (11-0, 11 KOs) against Miljan Rovcanin (24-2, 16 KOs) in an eight round bout. Opening the show, 2020 Olympic super heavyweight silver medal winner Richard Torrez Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) looks to make it three knockouts in a row versus Marco Antonio Canedo (4-2, 2 KOs) in a bout scheduled for six.

The ESPN+ stream will include heavyweight destroyer Efe Ajagba (15-1, 12 KOs) against Jozsef Darmos (14-4-3, 10 KOs) in an eight round affair. Also seeing action is unbeaten local heavyweight prospect Jeremiah Milton (5-0, 4 KOs) against Nick Jones (9-4, 6 KOs) in a six rounder.

Somewhere Cedric Kushner is smiling.