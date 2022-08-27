August 27, 2022
Boxing News

Heavyweight Explosion

Torrez Ajagba Anderson
Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

While the main event tonight on ESPN features super lightweights Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey, the undercard in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is stacked with three big name heavyweights plus a hot up-and-coming heavyweight prospect.

The co-main event on ESPN features the long-awaited return of unbeaten heavyweight terror Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (11-0, 11 KOs) against Miljan Rovcanin (24-2, 16 KOs) in an eight round bout. Opening the show, 2020 Olympic super heavyweight silver medal winner Richard Torrez Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) looks to make it three knockouts in a row versus Marco Antonio Canedo (4-2, 2 KOs) in a bout scheduled for six.

The ESPN+ stream will include heavyweight destroyer Efe Ajagba (15-1, 12 KOs) against Jozsef Darmos (14-4-3, 10 KOs) in an eight round affair. Also seeing action is unbeaten local heavyweight prospect Jeremiah Milton (5-0, 4 KOs) against Nick Jones (9-4, 6 KOs) in a six rounder.

Somewhere Cedric Kushner is smiling.

Weights from Hamilton, Ontario

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>