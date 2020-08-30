WBC champ Lara cruises past Vendetti WBA super welterweight champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (27-3-3, 15 KOs) scored a clear cut twelve round unanimous decision over #11 rated Greg Vendetti (22-4-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Vendetti was game, but the 37-year-old Lara mostly outclassed him with his skills and mobility. Scores were 116-112, 117-111, 117-111. Barboza Jr. dominates Luis, Saucedo next?

