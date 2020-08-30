WBA super welterweight champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (27-3-3, 15 KOs) scored a clear cut twelve round unanimous decision over #11 rated Greg Vendetti (22-4-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Vendetti was game, but the 37-year-old Lara mostly outclassed him with his skills and mobility. Scores were 116-112, 117-111, 117-111.
Just keep Lara away from inside pressure fighters who can body punch, and Lara will win by UD or TKO.
However, there is a tough 154 pounder from Argentina named Brian Castano, and I would love to see Lara fight Castano in a rematch (unfinished business). If the odds are right, I will bet on Castano to win. Unfortunately, I do not have a “sit rep” on Castano.