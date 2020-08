Bantamweight Gabriel Muratalla (5-0, 3 KOs), the fighting preschool teacher, outpointed previously unbeaten Justice Bland (2-1, 0 KOs) in a four-rounder. Bland dropped Muratalla in round one, but was also deducted a point for hitting Muratalla when he was down. Muratalla outworked Bland the rest of the way to win 38-36 3x.

Middleweight Javier Martinez (2-0, 0 KOs), who now trains with Robert Garcia, outpointed Rance Ward (4-2-1, 2 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 60-54 3x.