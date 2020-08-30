August 29, 2020
Boxing Results

Results from Los Angeles

In a clash between unbeaten super lightweights, Abram Martinez (8-0-1, 6 KOs) and 2016 Olympian Luis Arcon (10-0-1, 10 KOs) battled to an eight round draw. Martinez dropped Arcon with a left hook during a wild toe-to-toe exchange in round two. Arcon floored Martinez with seconds left in the fight to salvage the draw. Scores were 76-74 Martinez, 76-74 Arcon, 75-75.

Super welterweight Brian Mendoza (19-1, 13 KOs) scored a controversial ten round unanimous decision over Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (28-4-1, 10 KOs). Good action with both fighters battling through nasty cuts. Close fight with LaManna a bit busier, but scores were 96-94, 98-92, 98-92 for Mendoza.

Super lightweight Justin Pauldo (14-1, 7 KOs) outscored Josec Ruiz (21-4-3, 14 KOs) over eight rounds by scores of 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.

Results from Las Vegas
Chávez Jr. vs Cazares canceled

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>