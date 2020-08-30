In a clash between unbeaten super lightweights, Abram Martinez (8-0-1, 6 KOs) and 2016 Olympian Luis Arcon (10-0-1, 10 KOs) battled to an eight round draw. Martinez dropped Arcon with a left hook during a wild toe-to-toe exchange in round two. Arcon floored Martinez with seconds left in the fight to salvage the draw. Scores were 76-74 Martinez, 76-74 Arcon, 75-75.

Super welterweight Brian Mendoza (19-1, 13 KOs) scored a controversial ten round unanimous decision over Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (28-4-1, 10 KOs). Good action with both fighters battling through nasty cuts. Close fight with LaManna a bit busier, but scores were 96-94, 98-92, 98-92 for Mendoza.

Super lightweight Justin Pauldo (14-1, 7 KOs) outscored Josec Ruiz (21-4-3, 14 KOs) over eight rounds by scores of 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.