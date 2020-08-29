By Hesiquio Balderas

At a virtual press conference, the discussion got heated when Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., boxers Mario Cazares and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and Mario’s manager couldn’t agree to a weight division. Cazares and his team stood their ground that the fight was going to take place at 172 pounds which was the original agreement. But Chavez Sr. got angry and said that the fight was going to take place at 175 pounds or there will be no fight.

“There will no fight if the contest won’t take place at 175 pounds,” said the Mexican legend. “I am the promoter. Julio Jr is not in charge, I am in charge of this. If the fight doesn’t take place at 175 pounds, Junior won’t fight on my card. Julio Jr had surgery and gained a lot of weight. We moved the original date from October to September 25 so his health is what’s important to me. If Cazares is going to beat him, he would beat him at any weight!”

Cazares and his manager, however, refused to give any concession in weight and traded words with Chavez Sr., insisting that the fight take place at 172.

A few hours after the virtual press conference, Julio César Chávez Jr. tweeted that he was stepping away from his father’s event and the fight with Cazares is now canceled.