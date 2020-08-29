WBC #6 Sulecki defeats Yengoyan WBC #6 middleweight Maciej Sulecki (29-2, 12 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Sasha Yengoyan (44-8-1, 26 KOs) on Saturday night in Suwalki, Poland. Judges scored it 100-90 3x for Sulecki, who was competing in his first fight since being outpointed by WBO champion Demetrius Andrade in a world title shot 14 months ago. Chávez Jr. vs Cazares canceled Huck shuts out Lewandowski

