Huck shuts out Lewandowski Former cruiserweight champion Marco Huck (42-5-1, 28 KOs), now competing in the heavyweight division, took a one-sided won a ten round unanimous decision over 335lb Dennis Lewandowski (13-5, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the Eisstadion in Braunlage, Germany. Huck won every round en route to a 100-90 3x verdict. Fourth straight loss for Lewandowski. WBC #6 Sulecki defeats Yengoyan Dubois crushes Snijders, Joyce on tap?

