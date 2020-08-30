Falcao, Conceicao crush foes Brazilian boxing stars Esquiva Falcao and Robson Conceicao both had quick wins on Saturday night at the Arena de Lutas in Sao Paulo, Brazil. IBF #5, WBC #7, WBO #7, WBA #13 middleweight Falcao (27-0, 19 KOs) smashed current Brazilian domestic 160lb champion Morramad Araujo (5-5, 1 KO) in the first round, while 2016 Olympic gold medalist Conceicao (14-0, 7 KOs) blew away Eduardo Reis (24-8, 19 KOs) in round two. Ramirez edges Postol, retains WBC/WBO titles WBA champ Lara wins, targets Charlo-Rosario winner

