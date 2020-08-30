

After a pair of fight dates were scuttled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WBC/WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) retained his titles with a twelve round majority decision over former WBC champ Viktor Postol (31-3, 12 KOs) on Saturday night inside “The Bubble” at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. It was a tactical fight with Ramirez pressing the action, and Postol trying to keep him at bay with his jab. Ramirez staggered Postol in round seven, but Postol stayed tough to the end. Scores were 114-114, 115-113, 116-112.

Afterward Ramirez commented, “I went in there a little too cold, you know? I impressed myself. I’m much stronger than most guys think. I just gotta not lose confidence in myself and stick to what I do best and box, let my hands go and not hesitate too much. I think there was a little bit of hesitation throughout the fight.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been in the ring. There have been a lot of things that have happened in my personal life. It’s been such a long training camp. I think {I went} through the routine instead of, ‘Let’s fight.’

“I felt like I was just in a sparring session. I think I could’ve made the fight a lot easier in my favor, but we live and we learn. This was an amazing experience. I’m just happy I got the win.”

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum added, “It was a good fight, but both men were impacted by going through three training camps and the whole situation with COVID 19. That being said, I thought Jose clearly won the fight.”