WBC super featherweight world champion Miguel “Alarcon” Berchelt (37-1, 33 KOs) scored a very impressive fourth round TKO against former world champion Jason Sosa (22-4-4, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Making the sixth defense of the title, Berchelt dropped Sosa twice in round two, then punished him with big shots for the rest of the round. Berchelt floored Sosa again in round four. The bout continued and Berchelt battered Sosa until the corner stopped it. Time was 2:56.