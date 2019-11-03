WBC super featherweight world champion Miguel “Alarcon” Berchelt (37-1, 33 KOs) scored a very impressive fourth round TKO against former world champion Jason Sosa (22-4-4, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Making the sixth defense of the title, Berchelt dropped Sosa twice in round two, then punished him with big shots for the rest of the round. Berchelt floored Sosa again in round four. The bout continued and Berchelt battered Sosa until the corner stopped it. Time was 2:56.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Probably the end of Sosa’s career. Shame he literally spent every cent from the Loma fight on nothing of note
As expected, Berchelt earned his shot against Loma.