By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

WBC franchise, WBA middleweight/super middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) became a four-division world champion by knocking out WBO light heavyweight world champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 KOs) on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

After a rather technical fight, a left hook by Canelo in the eleventh staggered Kovalev and Alvarez followed up with a crushing right that made Kovalev go limp as he fell into the ropes forcing referee Russel Mora to immediately wave it off at 2:15.

As expected the taller Kovalev jabbed from the start as Canelo slipped the jab and pawed then closed the opening round landing a hard left hook followed by a left hook to the body. The second round saw Canelo dig downstairs as Kovalev pumped the jab and fought from a distance.

Canelo started round three connecting with an overhand right as Kovalev kept using the jab, Alvarez countered with a solid left hook but the Russian continued to work. Alvarez began the fourth landing solidly and stalked the jabbing Kovalev although Canelo was cautious in the process.

The fifth round saw Canelo tag Kovalev with the left hook to the body off a counter but Kovalev’s reach continued to be key for the Russian. At the halfway point in the sixth, Kovalev’s jab continued to be the choice as Canelo stalked throughout the round and went to the body. Past the halfway mark in the seventh round, the champ continued to work the jab as Canelo landed a short right hand inside getting Kovalev’s attention. The Mexican superstar appeared to be frustrated in the eighth as Canelo swung wildly and missed, Kovalev’s jab was the key.

Canelo continued to swing and miss with wild punches in the ninth as Kovalev’s jab was consistent. Late in the fight in the tenth round, Canelo landed an overhand right as Kovalev pity patted his punches. The Mexican closed the round strong landing a solid right and body shots.

Canelo’s patient game plan paid off in the eleventh round when he finally got to Kovalev and brutally knocked him out.

At the time of the stoppage, scores were 96-94 2x for Canelo, 95-95.