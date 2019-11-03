By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
WBC franchise, WBA middleweight/super middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) became a four-division world champion by knocking out WBO light heavyweight world champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 KOs) on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
After a rather technical fight, a left hook by Canelo in the eleventh staggered Kovalev and Alvarez followed up with a crushing right that made Kovalev go limp as he fell into the ropes forcing referee Russel Mora to immediately wave it off at 2:15.
As expected the taller Kovalev jabbed from the start as Canelo slipped the jab and pawed then closed the opening round landing a hard left hook followed by a left hook to the body. The second round saw Canelo dig downstairs as Kovalev pumped the jab and fought from a distance.
Canelo started round three connecting with an overhand right as Kovalev kept using the jab, Alvarez countered with a solid left hook but the Russian continued to work. Alvarez began the fourth landing solidly and stalked the jabbing Kovalev although Canelo was cautious in the process.
The fifth round saw Canelo tag Kovalev with the left hook to the body off a counter but Kovalev’s reach continued to be key for the Russian. At the halfway point in the sixth, Kovalev’s jab continued to be the choice as Canelo stalked throughout the round and went to the body. Past the halfway mark in the seventh round, the champ continued to work the jab as Canelo landed a short right hand inside getting Kovalev’s attention. The Mexican superstar appeared to be frustrated in the eighth as Canelo swung wildly and missed, Kovalev’s jab was the key.
Canelo continued to swing and miss with wild punches in the ninth as Kovalev’s jab was consistent. Late in the fight in the tenth round, Canelo landed an overhand right as Kovalev pity patted his punches. The Mexican closed the round strong landing a solid right and body shots.
Canelo’s patient game plan paid off in the eleventh round when he finally got to Kovalev and brutally knocked him out.
At the time of the stoppage, scores were 96-94 2x for Canelo, 95-95.
He got LUCKY against and older, diminished Kobalev in a fight he was loosing.
Can was actually up on the score cards before he KO Kov.
Very respectful,tactical fight by both guys.I had Kovalev ahead on the cards by 5 or 6 rounds at that stage but a very patient Canelo finally caught up with him.
Respect to both fighters
Ok give him credit. Now Bivol or Beterbiev. Two in their prime. Not a washed out fighter who 4 years ago would of destroyed him. Fck. Golovkin at what 36 37. Fight the other guys in their prime you fcks.
Kovalev did box well, but was too cautious and wasn’t going for the power right hand. Good defense and patience by Canelo, brutal knockout! Great champ Canelo! Happy retirement Kovy, great champ too.
.. I think it was paid off!!!! 100% the hard punch did NOTHING.. but the glancing blows knocked him cold!? He just KOd anthony yarde yet(JUST LIKE GOLOVKIN)THREW NO HARD PUNCHES.. AT ALL!!!!… PLEASE WAKE UP PPL!!!
You might want to ask Kovalev if the right hand glancing blow. If it was Kovalev us a damn good actor.
No, Kovalev did take a really hard shot, but he actually ‘took’ the shot is what i’m saying. $10 million bro. It’s a lot of money and Kovalev wasn’t set for life before tonight, but now he is. Get it?
Caligula…if u think that was a glancing punch, your an idiot and uve obviously never have boxed. And then u say paid off?? Im a Kov fan douche bag, and Kov wldnt take a dive for anyone. Hes not a punk ass like you
Did they show the scorecard? Cause I had Kovalev winning for sure. Canelo won perhaps two rounds before the 11.
Ok just saw the official score. Horrible jeez! I won’t blame Canelo, he’s just the boxer, but Golden Boy smells real bad…
GOLOVKIN THREW HARD FIRST FIGHT.. THEN BACKED UP WHEN HE HURT CANELO… IN THE SECOND GOLOVKIN FIGHT… GOLOVKIN DID WHAT HE HAS NEVER DONE IN 300+ AM AND PRO FIGHTS.. BACKING UP THE ENTIRE FIGHT! KOVALEV KOD YARDE AND THREW ZERO HARD PUNCHES TONIGHT AND KEPT TRYING TO HUG. THEN THE HARD SHOT DID NOTHING CROM CANELO BUT GLANCING BLOWS PUT HIM TO SLEEP?!? ACTING AT ITS VERY FINEST!!
You must didn’t watch the fight. That last right hand was perfect. No acting there.
And that left hook that shook Kovy, put him off balance to being open for that perfect right hand to the jaw. Oufff that was a mean shot!
He was tired bruh.. that’s what draining a fighter does. Plus his “instructions” were to basically jab the whole fight and not hurt canelo. I hinted on the fact that this might happen because even though I like buddy as a trainer.. I didn’t trust it. I knew he wasn’t going to give him any useful instructions
Ain’t happening. Fight Golovkin already past mid 30s both fights. Fight a washed up Kovalev damaged goods. Fight Beterbiev. Oh i chose Kovalev because hes the best in the division. BS!!!!!!!!! You gullible fcks buy into this BS!!!!! Now hide and jump down 2 divisions right Oscar?
Delahoya is the absolute scum of boxing not only for his moral ineptness and seedy character, but refusing to put a fighter in his prime with the cream of the crop in their prime. Biggest example of a built up fraud. Bad era in those divisions. Hearns and Hagler would od destroyed him. Dwight Qwawi. Monzon. Isnt his fault though.
Well, now we know why Conelo was a 4-1 favorite. This was like watching a mafia fight in the 40’s, LOL. Kovalev was having his way keeping Conelo at bay with 50% of his power and never even attempted to throw a mean intentioned punch. Then, all of a sudden Kova makes some clumsy foot movement and gets iced? Hmmmm, these dumb casual ‘fans’ on here might think this fight was legit, but you cannot fool grown men who know this ‘sport’ from the inside like I do. $10
million can buy anything. I really want Conelo to fight Beterbiev now, but i’m not as stupid as most on here to think it would actually happen.
Did kovalev ever hug yarde(or anyone else)like he wanted to intercourse him …all night? Why in the world would he keep hugging a small guy and throw ZERO HARD SHOTS?!?!? WAKE UP!!!
Man a lot of butt hurt commentators because CANELO WON.! He just went two weight classes above his weight and knocked out a champion!
@MrCEO… You must didn’t go to English class. Stay asleep sheep. This sport has you by both stones. Stupid is expensive.. Unless you’re on the propaganda payroll
Most of these comments seem fake af. This was a setup wwe fight. Didn’t even make sense.. Kovalev is known for his power and he threw maybe three power punches. He was worried about his body because he was tired after the first round. Either that rehydration killed him or he just sold a loss on his record to them. Either way, this did not look like a fair fight at all. Drained tired fighter with no steam behind his punches vs a younger fighter who couldn’t get passed the jab until he somehow felt like it in the 11th round. Even the interview was awkward.. real fans know the truth.
Oscar was right. Avoiding Beterbiev, Bivol and Callum Smith paid off. Kovalev is so done.
Congrats to Canelo. Also good that they didn’t make it at catchweight so the LH win is authentic.
I just wonder where he’ll go from here? Flittering between weights could be his downfall. Cruiser is surely too big. I’d like to see him fight Callum Smith at SM.
A good clean finish that was impressive so a good win even if this was a second tier Kovalev. Kov no longer the Krusher is still hard to beat. Plus Canelo hard and patience won the fight that Sergey was winning.
Kavalev looked pathetic. Canelo should have blown him out in the 3rd or 4th round. A boring fight!
This thing is funny, how Canelo was up on the cards is mind-boggling. Given it was a good right hand, but even before he hit the ground the ref. was calling it off. I remember a few months ago Fury flat out on his back and look like he died, but was allowed the time to recover and get up. The way the ref was over the Russian, he could not have gotten up even if he wanted to. There is something stink about this game.