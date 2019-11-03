By Miguel Maravilla

Lightweight Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) talked about his statement 98 second knockout victory over “Ruthless” Romero Duno (21-2, 16 KOs) in the co-feature bout Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“We trained hard, me and Canelo,” said Garcia. “Many said I wasn’t ready. I know it was only one round but thank God for getting me through this. I wanted to showcase but he came right at me like Marvin Hagler and Tommy Hearns. He came at me and I brought it out.”

What possibly lies ahead?

“I want to fight Linares [Jorge Linares] next or Luke Campbell next,” said Garcia. “I’m moving at my pace. [Devin Haney] is not going to happen in 2020. It likely happens in 2021. I will be honest. I won’t paint a pretty picture and promise you fights.”

Promoter Oscar de la Hoya said, “This young man will continue to prove. This fight tonight was a testament of his work, ability and desire to be great.”

* * *

The ladies settled their grudge as Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada (18-0, 7 KOs) of East Los Angeles, California won a technical decision over Marlen Esparza (7-1, 1 KOs) of Houston, Texas. Estrada talked about winning vacant WBA interim flyweight title and her victory over Esparza.

“Who’s scared now? Marlene where are you? I pushed her back most of the fight. I showed I can fight. I heard her say she can’t see. That’s pretty much her quitting. I’ve faced lots of adversity

“I want to be the best and keep winning belts. Lets do it. I want to go back to the gym and fight for another world title. I want to go back down to 108 and fight for the WBC title.”

Oscar stated, “I’m very proud of women’s boxing. Senisia congratulations on your win and you made East LA proud.”

* * *

Also speaking was welterweight prospect Blair Cobbs who was victorious with a stoppage over Carlos Ortiz.

“In this fight I showed what it’s like to be great. Going through adversity to get up and win. The show don’t start till you go through adversity. It took me a while to figure him out and get him out of there. You can expect more from Blair the Flair.

“When its time to fight. I’m a bad man. Blair that Flair has arrived. It’s Blair the Flair. The baddest man on the planet. Wooo!”

