By Gabriel F. Cordero

Three-minute rounds were used in the bloody grudge match between female flyweights Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada (18-0, 7 KOs) and Marlen Esparza (7-1, 1 KOs) for the vacant WBA interim title.



WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman was at ringside. “A matter of great concern to us was the fact that the women’s fight was held with three-minute rounds, contrary to the rule established for women’s boxing of two minutes,” said Sulaiman. “The Nevada commission and the WBA allowed three-minute rounds to fight.

“Several medical studies indicate that women have an 80% higher risk of having a concussion and their recovery is much longer. Athlete safety is the top priority for the WBC. There is a very clear formula: dehydration + fatigue + strong blow = concussion.

“The WBC does not accept rounds of three minutes and the round limit is ten, contrary to the three minutes and twelve rounds of men’s boxing. The more action you have, dehydration and fatigue is greater, and that’s when the blows to the head cause irreparable damage.”