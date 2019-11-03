“I was tired after round six, because I had my last fight very close to this one, but it’s okay, it’s a new experience for me,” said Sergey Kovalev after his eleventh round KO loss to Canelo Alvarez. “Canelo is really a great champion. A little bit right now, I didn’t recover from my last fight. But it’s okay. Thanks for the fight Canelo, I have big respect for him. He made history.”
Kovalev’s previous fight was six weeks ago on August 24, a tough eleven round KO over Anthony Yarde.
Explaining his lack of power punches, Kovalev stated, “To open my body less, I had to use more jabs, more safe.”
It doesn’t sound like retirement is in Krusher’s plans anytime soon. “I’ll be back,” he promised. “I’ll be back much stronger. I know that I can be a unified champion, let’s make a unification fight. But nobody wants to fight me in my division. This guy is more fresh, he came into my division more fresh. He has more stamina, but it’s okay, it’s a good experience for me.”
If Kovalev takes a six month break, he’ll be 37 when he returns to the ring.
A suspect chin is not a good thing to have, especially once it’s been exposed. The Crusher should consider retirement, he actually seems to have mellowed and I hope he has a happy life.
I refuse to buy the excuse he didnt recover from his last fight, Ruiz Jr beat Joshua on June 1st his fight prior to getting the call was on April 20th
Kovalev may not want to retire but Canelo just cashed in his big time player chips. Kovalev is officially now a gatekeeper.