“I was tired after round six, because I had my last fight very close to this one, but it’s okay, it’s a new experience for me,” said Sergey Kovalev after his eleventh round KO loss to Canelo Alvarez. “Canelo is really a great champion. A little bit right now, I didn’t recover from my last fight. But it’s okay. Thanks for the fight Canelo, I have big respect for him. He made history.”

Kovalev’s previous fight was six weeks ago on August 24, a tough eleven round KO over Anthony Yarde.

Explaining his lack of power punches, Kovalev stated, “To open my body less, I had to use more jabs, more safe.”

It doesn’t sound like retirement is in Krusher’s plans anytime soon. “I’ll be back,” he promised. “I’ll be back much stronger. I know that I can be a unified champion, let’s make a unification fight. But nobody wants to fight me in my division. This guy is more fresh, he came into my division more fresh. He has more stamina, but it’s okay, it’s a good experience for me.”

If Kovalev takes a six month break, he’ll be 37 when he returns to the ring.