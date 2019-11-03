By Miguel Maravilla

Mexican superstar and newly crowned WBO light heavyweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) scored a crushing knockout in the eleventh round dethroning Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 KOs) of Russia, Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Following his victory, Alvarez addressed the media at the post fight press conference.

“Thank everybody. I’m happy with the victory. We knew it was going to be a tough fight and we came out with the victory,” Canelo said.

Promoter Oscar de la Hoya added, “We couldn’t be any happier with Canelo’s performance. We knew it was going to be a difficult fight.”

With the fight close heading into the championship rounds, Canelo laid out Kovalev with a crushing left hook staggering him and following up with a right to finish him.

“I felt the punches but I was able to adapt. I was swinging wildly but in the end, I connected. I had to patient and Eddy had me close it out in the eleventh,” Canelo said on the knockout. “I hit him upstairs and that’s what finished it. It was hard to get to his body. Everything we worked on we did in this fight but it was difficult to get inside.”

Alvarez joins fellow Mexican’s Juan Manuel Marquez, Erik Morales, and Jorge Arce in winning four world titles in four weight classes.

“The objective was to become a four-division world champion. I’m not concerned with being the best pound for pound but I just want to keep winning and make history,” Canelo stated. “I want to keep making history. I don’t know what crazy idea Eddy (Reynoso) has but we are ready for anything,” Canelo added.

“Canelo wants to be great. He wants to leave a legacy,” De la Hoya said.

Up next for Canelo?

“It will be difficult to go down to 160 but I have to defend that title also,” said Alvarez.

Kovalev Not Present

Sergey Kovalev was not present as he was sent to the hospital for precautionary measures. Main Events CEO Kathy Duva spoke briefly.

“Sergey wanted me to say ‘sorry.’ He fought a legendary fighter in Canelo. He was fighting a good fight. Sergey plans to be back.”

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla