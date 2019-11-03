November 3, 2019
If WBC open scoring was used in Saturday’s Canelo-Kovalev fight, we would have known that after four rounds scores were 39-37 Canelo, 39-37 Kovalev, and 38-38. After eight rounds, Canelo was up on two cards 78-74 and 77-75, with the third card even at 76-76.
Canelo: I had to be patient, in the end I connected

