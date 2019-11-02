By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Cruiserweight prospect Tristan Kalkreuth (3-0, 2 KOs) of Duncanville, Texas won a unanimous decision over Twon Smith (3-4, 2 KOs) of Oklahoma. Kalkreuth applied the pressure early as he connected solidly in the opening round, backing Smith to the ropes. The tall and rangy, Kalkreuth kept his distance landing the straight right hand multiple times. Working the jab and keeping his distance Kalkreuth controlled the pace but Smith got his shot in the third. The fourth and final round saw Kalkreuth mix it up and work inside as Smith exchanged with him and connected. Judges scores were 40-36, 40-36, and 39-37.

In the opening bout from MGM Grand in Las Vegas Kazakh middleweight Meiirim Nursultanov (13-0, 8 KOs) pitched a shutout in winning a unanimous decision over Cristian Olivas (16-6, 13 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico. The Kazakh boxed and applied the pressure as Nursultanov was patient in taking it to the tough Mexican Olivas. Continuing to do his thing Nursultanov tagged Olivas with power shots halfway through the fight. Late in the fight, Nursultanov dominated as he was well on his way to victory but credit to Olivas for hanging in fighting in going the distance. All three judges scored the bout 100-90