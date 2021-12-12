WBC #7 Hart stops Murray in three Two-time world title challenger and WBC #7 super middleweight Jesse “Hard Work” Hart (28-3, 22 KOs) stopped David Murray (10-2-1, 6 KOs) in the third round on Saturday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Hart, the son of Philly legend Eugene “Cyclone” Hart, dropped Murray in round three and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:20. Lomachenko dominates Commey

