Lomachenko dominates Commey Former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over former world champion Richard Commey (30-4, 27 KOs) in a lightweight bout on Saturday night before 8,555 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Loma took apart Commey, dropping him hard in round seven. Commey barely survived the round. Loma outboxed Commey the rest of the way to win 117-110, 119-108, 119-108. WBC #7 Hart stops Murray in three Mbilli defeats Ellis, remains unbeaten

Top Boxing News

