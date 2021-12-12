Former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over former world champion Richard Commey (30-4, 27 KOs) in a lightweight bout on Saturday night before 8,555 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Loma took apart Commey, dropping him hard in round seven. Commey barely survived the round. Loma outboxed Commey the rest of the way to win 117-110, 119-108, 119-108.
Lomachenko has outstanding footwork…..
brilliant. all the other lightweights just retired.
think of the difference between tank and loma in terms of boxing knowledge…2x gold medalist vs 2 gold toofs specialist…
What did that do for him against Lopez, not a damn thing.
I like Commey, I think he’s really good, so this was a very good performance by Loma imo.
Loma IMO will take over this division before he retires.
117 to 110 W T F!
Anyone else see Tyson fury coked up when they interviewed him? Unfortunately he is his own enemy, it was sad because he is very talented .
As expected, Loma displayed outstanding skills, offensively and defensively. Now, will Loma fight Haney next or will Loma fight Kambosos in Australia??
Based on Loma’s outstanding display tonight, I say let him fight Kambosos in Australia. Maybe Davis and Haney should fight each other, and the winner fights the Loma/Kambosos winner. Lopez will probably go to 140.
I am not sure who wants to deal with Isaac Cruz’s Pitbull bite. Maybe Romero will gather the nerves to deal with Cruz for 12 rounds.
If Loma hadn’t reinjured his shoulder before the
Lopez fight, he would have won a wide decision.
Loma is p4p #2 behind Inoue. He’s so good that he
can dominate these much bigger fighters without
stipulations or short notice fights. That’s what actual ATG’s do.
very ordinary looking performance by lomachenko against a very crude and made-to-order commey. commey lacks footwork, has bad balance, slow, defensively porous. but he still took advantage of lomachenko’s glaring weaknesses. lomachenko is done as a top lw. he will get embarrassed against haney. tank will crush him. lomachenko will struggle with kambosos. i think isaac cruz stops lomachenko too.