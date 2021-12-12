Mbilli defeats Ellis, remains unbeaten Unbeaten WBC #13 super middleweight Christian “Solide” Mbilli (20-0, 18 KOs) won a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over Ronald “Akeem” Ellis (18-3-2, 12 KOs) for the WBC Continental Americas title on Saturday night at the Zembo Shrine Auditorium in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Both fighters went toe-to-toe from the opening bell with Mbilli getting the better of it. The pattern continued the whole fight. Scores were 99-91, 100-90, 100-90. Lomachenko dominates Commey Undercard Results from Carson, California

