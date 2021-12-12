By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

39-year-old WBC bantamweight champion and future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire (42-6, 28 KOs) showed that there is plenty left in the tank as he handed previously unbeaten Filipino countryman Reymart Gaballo (24-1, 20 KOs) his first defeat on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Donaire boxed patiently and in the fourth round as Gaballo let his hands go, The Filipino Flash connected with a solid left hook to the liver that dropped Gaballo to his knees, referee Ray Corona counted as Gaballo attempted to get up but crunched as the bout was waved off at 2:59 of the fourth.