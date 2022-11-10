Report/Photos by Boxing Bob Newman

Starting late due to a rocking good time at the awards dinner last night, the final day of meetings began with a moving video presentation by Mykola Kovalchuk from Ukraine. Canine search and rescue dog Athos was awarded with a mini WBC belt. He was injured in the Russian attacks on Ukraine.

The WBC Muay Thai video report was shown, displaying the development of the sport internationally, with the support of the WBC.

The medical board delivered their report on their meeting from earlier in the convention. Topics were transgender athletes, neuro-imaging (both MRI & MRA), female boxing in regards to length of rounds (2 minutes vs 3 minutes) and number of rounds 10 vs 12 in title fights) and boxers fighting after 40 years of age.

The WBC Cares report was delivered by Jill Diamond and Christiane Manzur. A video was shown depicting their program in India which feeds 70 children a day. Anyone can contribute the $1.40 ($40/mo) cost by contacting the WBC Cares.

Xochitl Lagarda from WBC University delivered her report on their training program. Graduation certificates were bestowed upon those who completed the course.

WBC representative Reza Djabbapoor delivered his report and video about the progress of both amateur and professional boxing in Iran. The first pro card in Iran was held in 2011. Djabbapoor made his pitch for continued support from outside Iran.

Dr. Arthif Daniel delivered his talk, “Oral Hygiene & The Systemic Effects of Periodontal Disease.” Daniel is also a professional boxer known as “Dr. Hitman,” with a 20-3 record at Welterweight. The talk centered on how dental health can affect a boxer’s health and performance.

Taylor Gillespie, an associate at White & Case law firm in NYC, delivered lecture in boxing law.

The most common legal disputes in boxing are boxers vs managers and boxers vs promoters. There are also boxer, promoters & manager vs sanctioning bodies.

The voting on the boxing cartoon contest was tallied and out of 28 entries, the winning piece was drawn by Alain A. Amirkhanian- a Canelo Alvarez comic book cover.

A tribute documentary to Don José Sulaimán, by his son Pepe Sulaiman was played. Pepe has studied in his youth to be a film maker, his skill evident.

Contingent upon developments with the Russian-Ukranian war, the 2023 convention will look, for the third time, to take place Kazakhstan.

