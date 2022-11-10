By Boxing Bob Newman

Wednesday night in Acapulco, Mexico, on the promenade of the Palacio Mundo Imperial hotel, the 60th WBC annual awards banquet was held. Easily, 1000 attendees were on hand, including over 50 champions, male and female.

Awards were as follows, but not limited to:

Couple of the Year: Bismark & Elena Morales

Good Fellow Award: Patrick Cusack

Committee Chairman of the Year: Dean Lohuis

Lady of the Year: Christiane Manzur, Jill Diamond and Lilia Schaefer

WBC Ambassador: Marcos Arienti

Commissioner of the Year: Domingo Matas

Confederation of the Year: British Boxing Board of Control

Working Horse Award: Oksana Semenishina

MVP: Kevin Mooney

Commission of the Year: Middle East Professional Boxing Commission

Woman of the Year: Enza Jacoponi

Confederation of the Year: NABF

Human Equality Award: Charlie Hall

Lifetime Achievement Award: Charlie Giles

Committee Member of the Year: Malte Müller

_

