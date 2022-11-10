The undercard has been announced for the WBC super lightweight title fight between #1 ranked Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) and #2 Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) set for November 26 from ‘The War Grounds’, Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Undefeated WBC and WBO female super flyweight champion Evelyn ‘La Princesita’ Bermudez (17-0-1, 6 KOs) defends against Yokasta ‘Yoka’ Valle (26-2, 9 KOs) in the co-feature.

Unbeaten junior middleweight contender Charles ‘Bad News’ Conwell (17-0, 13 KOs) faces Juan Carlos Abreu (25-6-1, 23 KOs) in a ten-rounder.

Unbeaten 6’7 2020 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir ‘The Big Uzbek’ Jalolov (11-0, 11 KOs) meets Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KOs) in another ten rounder.

Opening the PPV in a super welterweight six rounder is ‘Son of a Legend’ Fernando Vargas Jr. (6-0, 6 KOs) against an opponent to be announced.