The undercard has been announced for the WBC super lightweight title fight between #1 ranked Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) and #2 Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) set for November 26 from ‘The War Grounds’, Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
Undefeated WBC and WBO female super flyweight champion Evelyn ‘La Princesita’ Bermudez (17-0-1, 6 KOs) defends against Yokasta ‘Yoka’ Valle (26-2, 9 KOs) in the co-feature.
Unbeaten junior middleweight contender Charles ‘Bad News’ Conwell (17-0, 13 KOs) faces Juan Carlos Abreu (25-6-1, 23 KOs) in a ten-rounder.
Unbeaten 6’7 2020 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir ‘The Big Uzbek’ Jalolov (11-0, 11 KOs) meets Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KOs) in another ten rounder.
Opening the PPV in a super welterweight six rounder is ‘Son of a Legend’ Fernando Vargas Jr. (6-0, 6 KOs) against an opponent to be announced.
Very excited to see Prograis back in a big fight. He’s been suppressed for far too long.
Will be interesting seeing how Conwell moves forward after his tragic fight with Day.
Vargas Jr. has demanded plenty of attention since his amateur days. If moved right, he will be a big-ticket seller and might can even get favor the same as Canelo. He’s American just like his father but can play-up and get those big Mexican dollars the same. Particularly, if he can speak good Spanish.
Still mad at Curtis Harper for stepping out of the ring and quitting when the bell rang vs Efe Agjaba. I’m hoping that he can redeem himself with a warrior type effort vs the 6’7 Jalolov.
I’m thinking that if he looked at Ajagba and said to hell with this – that doesn’t look like anyone that I want to be fighting; he may see Jalolov and say the same thing. But to Harper’s credit, he did drop and beat an undefeated prospect in his last fight, Christian Thun, who was 6’9.
MarvNation Promotions won the right to stage this fight with a monster $2.4 million offer that made a lot of noise, hopefully they won’t end losing money and keep promoting fights with a good reward for the contestants. I believe Prograis will stop Zepeda inside 10, nonetheless this is a very attractive matchup that should do well on the gate but all depends on the PPV price to succeed I guess.
Have no idea why this event would be PPS (Pay Per Screw).
Looks like this is shaping up to be a great weekend for me! NFL games and Thanksgiving on Thursday, recovery and leftovers of Friday and then Boxing on Saturday!! Now that’s what I’m talking about! If these folks are smart and apply some simple economics, they’ll make the price point affordable and get a lot of us to buy in?!!! Oh and did I mention, a second round of recovery on Sunday!!
Yoka Valle has two belts at strawweight and is now about to fight a unified champion at jr flyweight. If she does win, Valle – Estrada is a big fight in 2023.