Edwards, Alvarado make weight Sunny Edwards 111.25 vs. Felix Alvarado 111.1

(IBF flyweight title) Jack Bateson 120.5 vs. Shabaz Masoud 121.8

(WBA I/C super bantamweight title)

(British title final eliminator)

Hebert Conceição 163.1 vs. Gideon Onyenani 162.5

Thomas Essomba 114.5 vs. Marcel Braithwaite 115.5

(British superfly title final eliminator)

Braithwaite missed weight.

Nicolie Campbell 169.25 vs. Frane Radnic 169

Ishmael Davis 156.5 vs. Dustin Ammann 157.5

Levi Kinsiona 136 vs. Alin Florin Ciorceri 136.5

Lisa Whiteside 120.5 vs. Eva Cantos 122.5

Bradley Cousins 175.25 vs. Genadij Krajevskij 175.25

Khalid Ayub 176.25 vs. Danail Stoyanov 174.25 Venue: Utility Arena, Sheffield, England

Promoter: Probellum

TV: FITE Conwell, Jalolov on Zepeda-Prograis undercard WBA #1 Zerafa says he was under police protection Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

