Sunny Edwards 111.25 vs. Felix Alvarado 111.1
(IBF flyweight title)
Jack Bateson 120.5 vs. Shabaz Masoud 121.8
(WBA I/C super bantamweight title)
(British title final eliminator)
Hebert Conceição 163.1 vs. Gideon Onyenani 162.5
Thomas Essomba 114.5 vs. Marcel Braithwaite 115.5
(British superfly title final eliminator)
Braithwaite missed weight.
Nicolie Campbell 169.25 vs. Frane Radnic 169
Ishmael Davis 156.5 vs. Dustin Ammann 157.5
Levi Kinsiona 136 vs. Alin Florin Ciorceri 136.5
Lisa Whiteside 120.5 vs. Eva Cantos 122.5
Bradley Cousins 175.25 vs. Genadij Krajevskij 175.25
Khalid Ayub 176.25 vs. Danail Stoyanov 174.25
Venue: Utility Arena, Sheffield, England
Promoter: Probellum
TV: FITE
With this undercard I believe you can take a fly from NY to UK when the first fight starts and be able to arrive on time for the main event. Edwards will dominate Alvarado and even might stop him late on the fight, that is my guess and no shame if I am wrong because Alvarado is a good, fun to watch fighter.