By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #1 middleweight Michael Zerafa has revealed that he received police protection after being informed there was a contract hit placed on him related to his last-minute pullout against Tim Tzsyu 16 months ago.

“I’d been told by people that I had a hit out on me. Zerafa told Fox Sports. “Obviously I couldn’t take that lightly so I went to the police, made statements, it was out of control. Nobody knew how true the threat was but the police were involved, Echo was involved … it was chaos. The cops even had me mix things up every day and change my whole routine, even change the way I drove to the gym.”

Regarding the situation with the Tszyu fight, he stated, “The decision I made is something I’ll have to live with for the rest of my life. But still, nobody else has any idea what really happened. And if people did hear the full story, I know they would all apologize.”