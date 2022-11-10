By Kam Singh Dhadad

Former IBF light flyweight world champion Felix Alvarado (38-2, 33 KOs) of Nicaragua will look to become a two-division world champion when he challenges unbeaten IBF flyweight world champion Sunny Edwards (18-0, 4 KOs) this Friday at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England.

It has been quite some time since Alvarado has entered the ring as the underdog. Edwards will have the support of the local fans but Alvarado isn’t focused on the local fan support for Edwards or the odds. Fightnews.com® caught up with Alvarado at his hotel just days away from his fight.

How was your travel to England?

It was a long flight but I am now acclimated to the time difference and ready for the fight.

How are you feeling physically now since moving up to 112 pounds?

I feel very strong. I am very happy that I moved up and for this opportunity.

You have been known for being a fast starter with really no warm-up rounds at the beginning of your fights. Should the same be expected Friday night?

Definitely. I am coming out as always very active from the opening bell with effective aggressiveness.

How important is it for you to win rounds decisively should the fight go the distance?

It is very important as he is the local fighter and will have the support of the fans in attendance. I do not want to have rounds that are in doubt. I am looking to win each round one round at a time.

What is it like entering this fight as an underdog?

I really don’t pay much attention to being an underdog or being the visiting fighter. It will be just he and I in the ring. I look at all my opposition as legitimate threats in the ring. It is very important not look past any opponents.

Anything to say in closing?

I want to thank my manager William Ramirez(Wram Boxing) for all he has done for me. My focus is to return to Nicaragua as a two-division world champion.